ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new report by WalletHub, New York is 2023’s third best state to raise a family. In 2022, New York ranked second overall.

To determine the best states to raise a family in 2022, WalletHub looked at family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics across all states. Each of these metrics were ranked out of 50 and each state was given an overall score out of 100 points.

Overall, the Empire State received a total score of 61.11. It ranked second in family fun, ninth for health and safety, 14th for education and child care, sixth for affordability and 46th for socio-economics.

Pennsylvania wasn’t too far behind and ranked at 18th best overall. It received a total score of 53.34, ranking 11th for family fun, 21 for health and safety, 24th for education and child care, 17th for affordability, and 20th for economics.

According to the report, when it comes to affordable housing, New York ranks 48th. The state also has the fifth lowest infant mortality rate.

Top 10 best states to raise a family