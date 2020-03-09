New York ranks sixth for disaster preparedness

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS) — The coronavirus has left many New Yorkers wondering how prepared local health departments are to handle an outbreak, and a report compiling several emergency response measurements placed the state as the sixth-worst-prepared for a public health disaster.

The insurance tool QuoteWizard analyzed a 2020 report by the Trust for America’s Health Organization, and evaluated local and regional hospitals, public health funds, water supplies, time off benefits, flu vaccine numbers, and patient safety rates to rank each state.

The Good

Hospital Preparedness: 86% of state hospitals participate in relevant health care coalitions.

Paid Time Off: 61% of New Yorkers enjoy this benefit that prevents disease, the fifth-highest spot for paid time off in the U.S.

The Bad

Public Health Care: Funding shrank by 1%, the 12th-worst ranking.

Flu Shot: 52% of New Yorkers get the seasonal vaccine, the fifth-worst ranking.

Patients’ Safety: 7% of hospitals have an A grade, also the fifth-worst.

Water Security: 45% of New Yorkers use community water systems violating health-based standards, the second-worst ranking in the country!

Natural disasters have increased 165% in the last four decades.

QuoteWizard ranked Virginia, Connecticut, and Colorado as the most prepared for a public health crisis. Wyoming, Arkansas, and West Virginia got the bottom spots, below even New York.