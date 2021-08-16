New York State authorizes 3rd COVID vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to eligible New Yorkers.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Health has officially authorized a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised residents. This is following recommendations made by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, allowing for a third dose of the vaccine 28 days after a two-dose series is completed.

This also follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization on a third dose for immunocompromised patients. This includes those who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC recommends a third vaccine for the following individuals:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medications to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, cancer chemotherapy that causes sever immunosuppression, or other medications that may suppress your immune response.

According to the FDA, this is an “especially vulnerable” population an applies to millions of Americans. New Yorkers are urged to contact their healthcare provider about weather getting an additional dose is appropriate.