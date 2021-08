ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed to NewsChannel 9 neither his office nor the State Health Department will issue any kind of guidance for the reopening of schools next month.

The spokesperson blamed the COVID-19 state of emergency having been rescinded.

18 News has reached out to local school districts and is waiting for their reactions to the announcement. We will provide more information as it becomes available.