New York State Lawmakers call for an investigation into Nursing Home COVID-19 deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Bipartisan lawmakers want to learn from the mistakes that happened early on in the pandemic when it comes to nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

“15,000 of our most vulnerable population lost their life,” said Republican Senator, Jim Tedisco. There was a 50 percent under count the AG’s investigation said.”

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused of not fully disclosing COVID death numbers in nursing homes. On March 25th, 2020 a state directive placed COVID positive patients into nursing homes and wasn’t reversed until weeks later.

Republican lawmakers said it’s time to unravel the truth and want the new New York State Commissioner, Mary Bassett, to provide a public report as to how and why decisions were made that impacted the health and safety of those in nursing homes.

“In this case, we want the new the new Department of Health Commissioner to do her investigation. She’s new. She’s not compromised right now,” stated Tedisco. “And we think a deep dive talking to some people who might have been in the room with the Commissioner [Dr. Howard Zucker] and Governor [Andrew Cuomo] would help give closure to our family members.”

Senator Tedisco also wants an independent bi-partisan commission to conduct an investigation . Democratic Asssemblyman Ron Kim is sponsoring a version of this in the Assembly, and said it seems as though Commissioner Bassett is playing coy when it comes to this issue.

“She doesn’t seem to fully understand how and why those policies were wrong and that is the whole reason why we are doing this. To take incremental steps to provide justice, ultimately provide justice to families and send the strongest message to the state and to the industry that we will not repeat these mistakes moving forward,” said Assemblyman Ron Kim.

On Monday, neither the DOH or the Governor’s Office addressed the proposed legislation. The Governor’s Press Secretary, Hazel Crompton-Hays, released a statement saying in part, “ On her first day in office, Governor Hochul released additional COVID-19 data, and every day since she has worked to deliver accountability, restore trust in government, and protect vulnerable New Yorkers.”

The statement went on to say Commissioner Bassett is also committed to transparency and improving equity in health care.

Senator Tedisco is also pushing for March 25th to become an annual day of remembrance for the thousands of nursing home residents who died from this pandemic.