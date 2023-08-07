ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at Rochester Tech Park Sunday evening, according to New York State Police.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, NSYP reports a state trooper attempted to pull over a 1995 Cadillac for traffic and vehicle violations just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday on I- 490 west near Innovative Field.

The driver did not stop and continued on 490 to State Route 531 in Gates, before exiting by the Rochester Tech Park. Troopers said the car struck a guide rail, jumped a curb and landed in a field.

The suspect refused to obey commands, and allegedly fired a close-range shot from a handgun as the trooper was attempting to take the suspect in custody. According to NYSP, the trooper returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

State Police have not release the identity of the person killed.

The trooper was treated at the scene for undisclosed injuries.

State Police have not indicated they will be holding any news conferences, but instead said updates will be sent out via news release as they become available.

As per New York State law, the NY Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the incident.