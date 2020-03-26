New York state senator proposes delaying rent payments 3 months

Regional News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

An aging property with a “For Rent” sign. (Rick Roberson / Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WROC) — State Sen. Michael Gianiris, the Democratic Deputy Senate Majority Leader who represents part of Queens, introduced a bill postponing rent payments for 90 days.

Senate Bill S8125 would suspend rent for certain tenants as a response to COVID-19.

The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee, about twenty additional state senators have co-sponsored the bill—including Capital Region representatives —and there is also a version of the bill in the Assembly.

“Suspends all rent payments for certain residential tenants and small business commercial tenants if such tenant has lost employment or was forced to close their place of business and certain mortgage payments for landlords of such tenants in the state for ninety days following the effective date of this act in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”

Senate Bill S8125

Last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo listed measures enacted for financial relief amid the pandemic, including:

  • 90-day mortgage relief
  • Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship
  • No negative reporting to credit bureaus
  • Grace period for loan modifications
  • No late payment fees or online payment fees
  • Postponing or suspending foreclosures
  • Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now