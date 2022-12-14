UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting in 2025, newly built homes in New York state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by traditional fuel like oil, natural gas, or propane for heating, cooling, and commercial uses.

While the proposed changes would radically alter the way residents live in their homes, many people are concerned about installing a zero-emission system like a heat pump, which is more energy efficient but costs more than a conventional heating system.

“I know this is just a proposal and these are just goals. But I think we moved a bit too quickly and we need to see where we can realistically be in upstate New York, in Central New York. We really need a diverse energy portfolio up here. I don’t really believe that it will all be just renewable electricity. I still think that natural gas is going to have to play a role here until technology takes over,” said New York State Assemblyman Brian D. Miller, Assembly District 101.

According to the proposal, by 2025, all new homes will need to use electricity. By 2030, when existing homes reach the point where they need to replace their fossil fuel-powered systems with zero-emission systems, leaving old equipment unusable. And all the renovation funding comes from taxpayers.

New York State Senator Joseph A. Griffo expressed the same concerns about the proposal being biased, too radical, and lack of diversity.

“There is really no embracing of nuclear, which is a very important part of clean energy. And yet many individuals in the climate groups are opposed to expanding nuclear. So you can’t just have the one way you want it. Looking at a particular subject like solar and wind, which is really held up by tax payer’ dollars. Many of these projects have heavy taxpayer subsidies included in them. I believe we should have a diversified energy portfolio,” said Griffo.

Initial calculations are that we will need an increase of 20 gigawatts of renewable power generation, a 54% increase from current capacity to meet the demand for 2030. The gap between current capacity and future demand must be addressed.

“Clearly we see streams on the infrastructure, again back to the lack of products, to be able to provide that support. Then how do we move forward to a new direction, when we can’t handle it at this point. So again that is very important,” said Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, Assembly District 119.

“but again, we are all for saving the environment, but we want to do it in a realistic approach to this,” said Miller.