New York still averaging less than 1% positive coronavirus tests

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released the state’s coronavirus numbers.

The good news is that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are the lowest since March 18, with 765 people in the hospital with coronavirus-related issues. There were, however, 10 deaths related to the virus on Thursday.

New York State is still leading the nation in testing, and 78,239 tests were conducted on Thursday, with only 776 of those tests being positive, which is a less than 1% infection rate.

“Too many leaders throughout the country are still playing politics with this virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Viruses respond to science and data — not political opinion. We know the prescription: masks, social distancing, and hand washing. That’s how we bent the curve in New York and that’s how we’ve kept our numbers so low as we see frightening spikes in the rest of the country. We need to keep being smart — and smart means enforcement of the health orders we’ve put in place that will keep us healthy and prevent us from going back to the hell we went through.”

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region2.10%0.80%1.10%
Central New York1.30%1.00%0.60%
Finger Lakes1.20%0.90%0.90%
Long Island1.00%0.90%0.90%
Mid-Hudson1.40%1.10%0.80%
Mohawk Valley1.00%1.00%1.80%
New York City1.30%1.20%1.00%
North Country0.30%0.60%0.30%
Southern Tier1.30%0.50%0.70%
Western New York1.60%1.00%1.20%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now