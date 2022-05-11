NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Consumers are being alerted of baby formula scarcities in New York. This is due to recalls on baby formulas and supply chain disruptions occurring across the United States.

In response, New York Attorney General Letitia James warned consumers, despite it being illegal, of price gouging on these products.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed that it is aware of reports of baby formula being sold online for prices exceeding its retail value.

“The national baby formula shortage is terrifying for parents concerned about how to feed their children,” Attorney General James said in a press release. “The last thing any family needs is to be price gouged on critical nutrition for their little ones, which is why I am putting profiteers seeking to take advantage of this crisis on notice.”

Additionally, the OAG advised consumers to buy only as much formula as they need and not to Stock up as panic buying may intensify the shortage.

Parents who have difficulty finding formula are urged to speak with their child’s doctor before attempting to water down formula or make their own. These actions could be potentially dangerous to a child.

AG James asked those with extra, unopened formula to consider donating it to local food pantries or organizations that support similar causes.

New York law prohibits merchants from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price.

Price gouging can be reported to the Office of the Attorney General by filing a complaint online or by calling 800-771-7755.

When reporting price gouging consumers are asked to report the specific increased prices, dates and places gouging is taking place and provide copies of their sales recepts and photos of advertised prices.