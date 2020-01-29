Newhouse School of Public Communications to host inclusion forum

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — The Newhouse School of Public Communications will be hosting a forum for faculty to discuss diversity and inclusion on campus.

The forum comes after the continuing string of hate crimes and bias-related incidents being reported at or near the university since early November.

The discussion’s theme will be “Where Do We Go From Here?”

All Newhouse faculty and staff will also attend diversity and inclusion training and workshops later in the semester. 

Thursday’s forum will be held at 4 p.m. in the Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium in the Newhouse School.

