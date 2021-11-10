NJ mom arrested on murder charges in death of baby boy, 7-year-old daughter

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, NJ — Police arrested a mom on murder charges after the bodies of her daughter and baby boy were found bound in the back of her car, New Jersey officials said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the deaths of 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 10-month -old Paul Ross.

Hillsborough Township Police responded to a 911 call for a disabled motor vehicle on Tuesday morning. They found mom Yuhwei Chou, 36, at the scene. Her children were secured in the back seat of the vehicle, bound and restrained.

No motive has been released.

Chou was charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder.