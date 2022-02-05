No. 1 Penn State mows down no. 6 Ohio State 32-7

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State improved to 15-0 in dual meets this season after defeating no. 6 Ohio State 32-7 in front of a sold out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night.

The meet started at 125 lbs where Drew Hildebrandt and Malik Heinselman played a slow match. Hildebrandt scored the only point of the match in the second period when he secured an escape and then he gained the bonus time at the end thanks to riding time.

At 133 lbs no. 1 Roman Bravo-Young made quick work of Brady Koontz, getting five takedowns before winning by pinfall to put Penn State up 9-0 through two matches.

Nick Lee would pick up his 39th career major decision thanks to four takedowns and securing 3:19 in riding time in a 13-3 win at 141 lbs over Dylan D’Emilio.

Ohio State picked up their first win of the dual meet at 149 lbs when no. 2 Sammy Sasso got a takedown of Beau Bartlett with seven seconds remaining in the match to secure the win 4-2 and cut the Buckeyes deficit to 13-3.

157 lbs has been a weight that Penn State has shuffled around multiple wrestlers, but Terrance Barraclough picked up his first career win in Big Ten play when he got the takedown of Isaac Wilcox for the Sudden Victory to extend the Nittany Lions lead to 16-3.

The next match on the docket was 165 lbs with Penn State’s Creighton Edsell facing off against Ohio State’s Kevon Freeman. This was one of the slowest matches of the night going to Sudden Victory in a scoreless match. In the Sudden Victory Edsell got the takedown of Freeman to put Penn State in control, leading the Buckeyes 19-3.

Penn State would cruise the rest of the way. At 184 lbs, no. 1 Aaron Brooks continued his dominant season winning by pinfall against Rocky Jordan in the second period as the Nittany Lions went up 25-7.

The Nittany Lions won the next two matches with Max Dean winning in Sudden Victory at 197 lbs and Greg Kerkvliet netting four takedowns in the heavyweight match to lead Penn State to the 32-7 victory.

Up next for Penn State is a home match with no. 8 Nebraska.