No set date on mask mandate ending in NYS schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett testified at a health budget hearing on Tuesday. She said there has not yet been a decision made on when the mask mandate will end for schools here in New York State, despite COVID numbers going down.

“I am very aware of the challenges the pandemic has placed on children, and particularly the disruption of their education,” stated Dr. Mary Bassett. “I am proud of the fact that we have been able to keep children safe and in school. And we have done that by throwing everything we have in terms of prevention, intervention, and keeping kids safe and school and that will remain the priority that we all share, I’m sure.”

Democratic Senator John C. Liu, who asked the State Health Commissioner about wearing masks in schools, said he did so because other neighboring states such as New Jersey and Connecticut have already announced an end to their school mask mandates.

“I just want the health commissioner and her team to really consider what’s happening, the latest updates, consider the overall well being of our school kids and let’s get those mask mandates lifted as quickly as possible, If it’s safe to do so,” explained Senator Liu.

Republican Senator Daphne Jordan created a petition to end mask mandates for students.

Governor Kathy Hochul held a virtual meeting with education groups on Tuesday which was closed to the press, but Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine was told by the New York State Parent Teacher Association that overall it went well.

“I don’t want to break any confidences of course, but I don’t think a clear date was discussed. I think honestly, everyone is looking at the February break and whether or not we will see a surge like we did after Christmas.”

For a couple weeks now, the New York State United Teachers Union has been asking for a timeline. President Andy Pollatta said in a statement:

“ …We are looking to state health officials to set a clear off-ramp for when mask requirements in schools can be relaxed so students, families, and educators have some certainty that there is light at the end of this long tunnel.”

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to make an announcement on whether or not the general mask mandate will be extended on Wednesday.