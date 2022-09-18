It is National Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet week and area shelters are happily adopting out their rescues to furrever homes. However, there is a burden on these organizations, and we reached out to find the latest on the cost burden they suffer.

“Right now, we’re really at capacity,” says Marguerite Pearson, Director of Marketing and Communications, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

With the number of animal abuse and neglect cases as of late, committee member of the New York State Humane Association Sue McDonough says, the cops just cannot keep up.

“Unfortunately, when the police go through the academy, they learn the criminal procedure law, the penal law and the vehicle traffic law. They don’t learn Market and Agriculture law,” said McDonough.

The cost is continuing to grow, and the funding does not. With no aid form the state McDonough says the task is nearly impossible to handle.

“The police have to bring in a veterinarian on scene and that means the police agency is required to pay the veterinarian. A lot of the police don’t have the funding for that,” says McDonough.

With nearly 350 animals seized or turned over and being cared for by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands, one is sure to find their new family member this week.

However, those animals seized by the state and court ordered into placement have no funding to assist in their placement and care.

“If we don’t get restitution from the person who is charged or not charged with whatever has happened to those animals, we just end up covering it ourselves,” says Marguerite Pearson.

“These rescue groups and the Humane Society, they need to get State funding to cover the cost of caring for these animals, or else the police are not going to be able to do their job,” said McDonough.

Pearson says the organization now has 8 new Peace Officers and a new Director of Outreach and Humane Law Enforcement to help assist in animal abuse and neglect cases.

“We had so many cases to deal with that we needed someone to be specifically devoted to that task,” Pearson tells News10.

“Our peace officers work hand in hand with police departments and animal control. So, whenever a situation arises, we are called to go in and remove the animals and essentially provide them whatever care they need,” Pearson continued.

Pearson saying if you feel the need to care for your pet is too great, please reach out to the Humane Society in advance and they will assist as best they can. The sooner you acknowledge the problem the sooner they can help. Do not just drop your pet off afterhours. She says be patient they are here to help.