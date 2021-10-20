North America’s largest green hydrogen plant being built in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Plug Power green hydrogen plant in Genesee County will be the largest in North America.

The company has started construction of a $290 million electricity substation and green hydrogen fuel production facility. It is expected to create up to 68 jobs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was back in western New York on Wednesday to announce the new project.

“This groundbreaking is incredibly significant for the economies of the Finger Lakes and Western New York, providing new jobs and establishing the region as a prime destination for large manufacturers moving forward,” she said.

Located at the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP), the facility is expected to produce 45 metric tons of green liquid hydrogen for the northeast on a daily basis.

The New York Power Authority will provide the following incentives for the project:

A 10-megawatt allocation of hydropower from the Niagara Power Project

$1.5 million from the Western New York Power Proceeds program

143 MW of High-Load Factor power that NYPA will procure for Plug Power on the energy market

Additionally, Empire State Development will provide up to $2 million in Excelsior Tax Credits, in exchange for commitments to job creation. Genesee County will also provide assistance, Hochul’s office says.

“Plug Power is proud to be the leaders building the green hydrogen economy, creating jobs right here in our home state of New York,” Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh says. “By 2025, our cross-continental green hydrogen network aims to supply 500 tons per day, and 1,000 tons per day globally by 2028. We thank our elected officials and partners for their leadership.”