WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s graduation season for colleges and universities across the North Country.

There are several institutions set to host their commencement ceremonies in May. Each ceremony is detailed below:

Clarkson University, Potsdam

Clarkson University’s spring 2023 commencement for students earning bachelor degrees will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the Cheel Arena.

Clarkson’s graduate commencement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 in the Cheel Arena.

Distinguished military leader retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Rick Lynch will receive an honorary degree and address students, families and guests.

Jefferson Community College, Watertown

Jefferson Community College will host its spring commencement on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium.

This year’s commencement keynote speaker is National Geographic Underwater Photographer Jennifer Hayes. The student speaker is Kerry Elliott.

St. Lawrence University, Canton

Spring commencement at St. Lawrence University will be held on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Newell Field House.

A reception for graduates and families will immediately follow the ceremony and SLU’s ROTC Commissioning Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Gunnison Chapel.

St. Lawrence’s spring commencement speakers include Professor of Biology, Psychology and Co-Department Chair of Biology Ana Estevez; Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gina Kingsburg; and St. Lawrence Health Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Williams.

SUNY Canton

Canton’s spring commencement will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the new Roos House Athletic and Convocation Center.

A brief reception will immediately follow commencement and be held in the ice arena.

SUNY Potsdam

Spring commencement at SUNY Potsdam will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 10:15 a.m. on the Academic Quad.

A reception will be held for graduates and attendees at approximately 1 p.m. on the other side of the Lougheed Learning Commons.