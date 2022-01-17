NXIVM president gets start of prison sentence delayed

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nancy Salzman, president and co-founder of the Capital Region-based sex cult NXIVM, has had the start of her prison sentence delayed by one month. Salzman was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison in September 2021 for her role in the organization.

Salzman requested the postponement due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison she is scheduled to surrender to and due to her mother’s “rapidly deteriorating” condition. A United States District Court Judge approved the request.

The request cites recent news about a COVID outbreak at the prison. The document asks for a delay of the start of the prison term for Salzman’s “personal safety.” As for her mother, the request states that Salzman does not trust the facility she is at and she has no other family member to go with her to medical appointments.

Salzman was supposed to report to the prison on January 19. Her sentence is now scheduled to start on February 21.

The organization drew national attention for operating as a sex cult that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering.