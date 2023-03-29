ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Tuesday court ruling will allow New York State to begin issuing licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries everywhere except in the Finger Lakes Region.

An injunction previously prevented Western New York, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, Brooklyn, and the Finger Lakes Region from issuing the Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary —or CAURD— licenses. Tuesday’s ruling leaves the Finger Lakes Region alone on that list.

“New York will not reach its goals for an equitable and thriving adult-use cannabis marketplace until all regions are open for business,” State Senator Jeremy Cooney said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

When the New York State Office of Cannabis Management appealed the injunction in December, the Finger Lakes Region was left out of the process.

It remains unclear why the Finger lakes Region was not included, and how long it might take for the licensing process to resume locally. When it does, the region will have 18 licenses available to distribute.

Statement from State Sen. Jeremy Cooney

“The Rochester and Greater Finger Lakes Region was negatively impacted by the failed war on drugs. Its residents, especially members of the Black and Brown community, deserve the opportunity to participate in the social equity programs included within the MRTA legalization. While we celebrate the decision of the Second Circuit to lift the injunction for Western New York, Hudson Valley, and Brooklyn, we remain hopeful the Finger Lakes Region will soon be permitted to participate in this economic empowerment program administered by the NYS Office of Cannabis Management. Importantly, New York will not reach its goals for an equitable and thriving adult-use cannabis marketplace until all regions are open for business.”

Statement from Gov. Kathy Hochul