NY-NJ Watershed Protection Act introduced to protect waterways

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The NY-NJ Watershed Protection Act has been proposed to federal legislators, which would restore miles of waterways through the Hudson Valley. The legislation would also cover the New York-New Jersey Harbor, strengthening the response to storm surges while creating economic opportunity for diverse communities.

Local Congressman Paul Tonko sponsored the legislation, HR 4677. He spoke about its aims at a press conference in Halfmoon on Friday:

“Not only do our waterways offer cherished places for us to gather and connect with one another, they help protect communities from flood risks and provide significant environmental and economic value for our region,” Tonko said. “Despite its central importance in maintaining local ecosystems and spurring growth, the watershed remains significantly underfunded.”

The act would build on established programs to award grants to community projects, delivering funds to further environmental justice by developing public outreach and education. The legislation would authorize $50 million annually through 2027, mitigating flood risks and protect water quality, fish, and wildlife while increasing waterfront access.

Take a look at a breakdown of the legislation from Tonko’s office: