Breaking News
Four more states added to coronavirus travel advisory
Live Now
Ivanka Trump Discusses Find Something New: A Campaign to Promote Multiple Career Pathways

NY Senate, Assembly to hold hearings on coronavirus impact, including nursing homes

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Senate and Assembly will hold joint legislative hearings on the impact of the coronavirus, including in nursing homes.

On August 3 and August 10, state lawmakers will discuss the rate of coronavirus infections and the number of deaths in residential health care facilities.

The two-day hearing is one of seven that lawmakers will have related to the COVID-19 impact. The other hearings include the impact on higher education and the infection rates and deaths in hospitals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now