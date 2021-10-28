NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams files for governor’s race

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks at a voter registration event in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Public Advocate for New York City has officially filed as a candidate for governor. Jumaane Williams will be challenging current governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic Primary. Williams initially tweeted that he was exploring a run for governor on September 28.

My goal in public service is to fight for the people, against injustice and inertia. What’s wrong, and what’s stopping those in power from making it right.



As our state works to recover from COVID and move forward from scandal, I’m exploring a run for Governor to renew New York. https://t.co/TnxUkFDDVW — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) September 28, 2021

The NYS Board of Elections website said Williams registered as a candidate on October 18.

Williams has served at Public Advocate since 2019. He is a former member of the New York City Council from the 45th district. Williams previously challenged Hochul when she was lieutenant governor in 2018.

The New York Gubernatorial Democratic Primary is set for June 28, 2022.