NYE “Peeps drop” brings 400lbs of sugary joy

BETHLEHEM, PA (WFMZ) — While millions of New Yorkers watched the crystal ball drop in Times Square, folks in Pennsylvania celebrated a much sweeter fall for New Year’s.

A mega-sized Peeps chick hung in the sky to ring in the new year in Bethlehem, PA Tuesday evening.

The giant Peep is four feet, nine inches tall and weighs 400 pounds.

The treat—often synonymous with Easter—slides down the steel stacks to welcome 2020.

The event went down just after 5 p.m. local time. The town traditionally rings in the new year hours early to make it a kid-friendly event.

FUN FACT: Bethlehem is the home of the Peeps candy brand.