NYPD gang takedown: At least 16 members behind dozens of NYC shootings arrested

NEW YORK – The NYPD arrested at least 16 alleged gang members accused of wreaking havoc on the streets of New York City.

Suspected members of the “Broadway Bullies” gang — a subset of the notorious Trinitarios gang — are off the streets.

The gang has been behind at least 43 violent incidents around the city, including daytime shootings along 135th Street in Harlem, where innocent bystanders were hit, according to police.

PIX11 went along with the NYPD’s Violent Crime Squad as they conducted knock search warrants at four locations, including in Riverdale, where gang members live in a luxury high-rise building.

Police said this gang is responsible for wreaking havoc on the streets of Harlem, the Bronx and Queens.

During the takedown Wednesday, detectives recovered two guns, drugs, cash and luxury items worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Deputy Chief Brian McGhee said the gang is fighting with rival gangs, and innocent people are getting caught in the crossfire.

PIX11 has also learned the gang is made up of several generations of one family.

Capt. Daniel Campbell said, “The was a sophisticated crew and they operated by any means.”

To really make an impact the squad started early Wednesday, taking down leaders of the crew.

So far the department has solved more than 20 cases involving the gang, but the squad will continue conducting warrants for the rest of the week until they get every member in custody.

Mayor Bill De Blasio said gang takedowns are driving violent crime down.

Members of this crew are charged with conspiracy and attempted murder among other charges.