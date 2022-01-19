NYS COVID update Jan. 19: Southern Tier records hundreds of new cases

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 19. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 23,375 positives since Tuesday, hundreds of which are in the Southern Tier.

“We are continuing to turn the corner against the winter surge thanks to New Yorkers getting vaccinated, boosted, and masking up,” Governor Hochul said. “But we can’t let our guard down and undo all of the progress we’ve made. Please keep wearing your masks and make sure you get your vaccination or booster as soon as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 203,423
  • Total Positive – 23,375
  • Percent Positive – 11.49%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 14.27%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 12,027 (+99)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,409
  • Patients in ICU – 1,617 (+48)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 920 (+30)
  • Total Discharges – 257,739 (+1,109)
    • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 165
    • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,184


The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,159,893
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 75,031
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 548,652
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionSunday, January 16, 2022Monday, January 17,2022Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Capital Region201.60194.92179.25
Central New York225.61216.62200.54
Finger Lakes174.55165.98147.73
Long Island227.38207.64183.67
Mid-Hudson234.09221.01198.77
Mohawk Valley180.77177.53162.08
New York City301.87272.92239.10
North Country172.19166.87160.12
Southern Tier188.37183.38166.16
Western New York209.44198.07176.90
Statewide250.57231.29205.41

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

REGIONSunday, January 16, 2022Monday, January 17,2022Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Capital Region17.10%17.10%16.54%
Central New York20.09%19.77%19.31%
Finger Lakes18.21%17.83%17.44%
Long Island18.47%17.60%16.68%
Mid-Hudson15.49%15.16%14.07%
Mohawk Valley16.71%16.72%15.98%
New York City14.28%13.48%12.70%
North Country16.77%16.51%16.49%
Southern Tier14.24%14.13%13.98%
Western New York20.92%20.28%19.47%
Statewide15.68%15.04%14.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

BOROUGHSunday, January 16, 2022Monday, January 17,2022Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Bronx15.23%14.44%13.60%
Kings13.30%12.48%11.83%
New York11.81%11.21%10.46%
Queens16.65%15.76%14.90%
Richmond14.44%13.72%13.01%

As of Tuesday, January 18, 23,375 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,579,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany52,444298
Allegany7,84355
Broome40,141169
Cattaraugus13,445185
Cayuga14,02971
Chautauqua21,031260
Chemung18,856118
Chenango7,99438
Clinton13,227111
Columbia8,77238
Cortland9,05254
Delaware6,71245
Dutchess58,736318
Erie189,318929
Essex4,66938
Franklin7,77397
Fulton10,77146
Genesee12,33861
Greene7,60921
Hamilton7526
Herkimer12,14059
Jefferson16,766147
Lewis5,53822
Livingston10,22721
Madison11,09281
Monroe138,581507
Montgomery10,30756
Nassau379,0901,605
Niagara43,351162
NYC2,145,67611,301
Oneida47,078297
Onondaga94,516740
Ontario17,28487
Orange98,785538
Orleans7,75849
Oswego21,509120
Otsego8,39546
Putnam21,931104
Rensselaer27,378147
Rockland86,822462
Saratoga40,217297
Schenectady29,044204
Schoharie4,26932
Schuyler2,98516
Seneca4,94836
St. Lawrence17,69599
Steuben17,16983
Suffolk402,6581,559
Sullivan16,60392
Tioga9,29457
Tompkins14,92359
Ulster27,979167
Warren11,72758
Washington10,44660
Wayne14,92877
Westchester234,789922
Wyoming7,50933
Yates2,88415

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region43230069.4%13230.6%
Central New York34625573.7%9126.3%
Finger Lakes75644158.3%31541.7%
Long Island2,0331,19658.8%83741.2%
Mid-Hudson1,25580364.0%45236.0%
Mohawk Valley16011270.0%4830.0%
New York City5,9943,14352.4%2,85147.6%
North Country1256451.2%6148.8%
Southern Tier22513459.6%9140.4%
Western New York70144663.6%25536.4%
Statewide12,0276,89457.3%5,13342.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, by visiting the COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health webpage.

As of Tuesday, January 18, 165 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,184. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx19
Chautauqua1
Chemung2
Clinton2
Dutchess9
Erie7
Fulton1
Genesee1
Greene1
Herkimer2
Kings28
Lewis1
Livingston1
Manhattan8
Monroe2
Nassau9
Niagara2
Onondaga4
Ontario1
Orange2
Queens25
Richmond5
Saratoga2
Schenectady2
Steuben1
Suffolk15
Tompkins1
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available here. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Click here for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

