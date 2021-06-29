NYS DPH Announces Temporary Increase to the Women, Infants & Children Nutrition Program’s

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price […]



ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Health will temporary increase the Women, Infants and Children’s nutrition program’s fruit and vegetable benefit through the American Rescue Plan.

For the next four months, WIC participants will now receive $35 per month for fruits and vegetables instead of $9 or $11.

“Families have faced so many challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, including strains on their ability to purchase adequate healthy food, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “This temporary increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables will provide much needed support to families facing food insecurity and will support all WIC families in better meeting their nutritional needs.”

The goal of the program is to increase the nutritional quality of WIC-approved foods and reduce the prevalence of childhood obesity.

New York State began implementing the CVB increase June 1, 2021 and will continue until September 30, 2021.

For more information about WIC, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/prevention/nutrition/wic/. New York State residents can find out if they are eligible for WIC by going to www.signupwic.com.