NYS launches web tool to access tax warrants

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Side view of female hand typing on laptop keyboard. Freelancer working with laptop at cafe. Technology and flexible working.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has launched a new search tool to look up open tax warrants. Tax warrants allow the state to file a lien against a person due to outstanding tax debt.

Tax warrants are already public record. However, the Department of Taxation and Finance said this new tool is more accessible and allows those interested to easily access the latest balances owed by tax debtors.

“We are continually striving to enhance the way in which we interact with taxpayers, the news media, and all New Yorkers,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “This new search tool, which can be used by anyone at any time to access public information, is another step in our effort to improve the taxpayer experience.”

The search tool is available 24/7 and doesn’t require a log-in or account to access. The department said the tool is updated regularly to provide current warrant balances. The search feature provides access to data on open tax warrants only. When a tax debt is paid in full, the warrant is no longer available.

The search tool is available on the Department of Taxation and Finance website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now