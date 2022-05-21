ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With the potential for power outages across the state this weekend from thunderstorms, NYSEG has safety tips for if/when that happens.

Important Safety Tips:

Be prepared – Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with a supply of drinking water and non-perishable foods. Ensure that your vehicle has a sufficient supply of fuel.

If you are in the area of down power lines, be sure to stay at least 30 feet away from them at all times.

You can report downed power lines to NYSEG at 1-800-572-1131

NYSEG will have crews staged and ready in the event that outages happen and power needs to be restored. Their storm readiness teams are fitted with the appropriate equipment to ensure that down power lines and power interruptions are dealt with in their communities.

For more information about outages, or to report an outage online, go to the following website.