NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Police will increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to NYSP, the special enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and run through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. During the enforcement period, drivers should expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols.

Troopers will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers are reminded to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles when they travel New York roadways.

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, Troopers issued 10,238 total tickets, arrested 195 people for DWI, and investigated 648 crashes, including two fatalities. Those who drive drunk or impaired not only risk their lives and others, but could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees.

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000. Arrested drunk and drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.

The New York State Police and GTSC recommended that residents plan a safe way home before going out, designate a sober driver before drinking, call a taxi, sober friend or family member, use public transportation, take drunk or impaired friend’s keys and arrange another ride for them. and contact law enforcement if they suspect a driver is drunk or impaired.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the operation. The Fourth of July initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.