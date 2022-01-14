NYSP investigating ‘grandparent scam’ after suspect scammed victims at their home

ENDWELL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP), are investigating a “grandparent scam” and they need the public’s assistance. According to NYSP, the suspect(s) stole a significant amount of money from the victim after he showed up at their home.

On November 17, a victim in the Endwell area received a phone call from someone claiming to be her grandson saying he was in New York City and in jail. The caller told her not to tell anyone and that they needed money for bail.

The victim was later contacted by someone claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer and that they would be coming to her home to collect money.

A few hours later, a black male with short hair and wearing a long sleeve shirt with a vest showed up at the victim’s doorstep. He was driving a dark-colored, two-door Jeep Wrangler (pictured below).

Dark-colored, two-door Jeep Wrangler involved in grandparent scam

Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Endwell are looking for the Jeep and the operator. If you have any information, contact SP Binghamton at (607)775-1241.