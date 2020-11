ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A new report from the Empire Center for Public Policy is calling attention to the way New York distributes funding to school districts for special education. The state is incentivizing schools to put kids in special education programs in order to get better funding but more funding isn't improving the quality of special education programs, according to the report.

An average of 13.7% of students in the U.S. are in special education programs. New York has the highest percentage of students in special education programs of any state, 19.2%.