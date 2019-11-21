NYSP say there’s a person of interest after 2 bodies found in Allegany County fire

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two bodies were found when emergency crews responded to a fire in Allegany County.

Thursday morning, around 12:45, New York State police responded to a structure fire on Courtney Hallow in the Town of Clarksville.

Crews contained the fire, and the bodies were located inside the residence. State police do not think their deaths were a result of the fire though.

No official cause of death has been determined, but authorities say there is a person of interest in this case. It’s not known if that person is armed or suspected in the deaths.

Residents of Cuba have been asked to shelter in place and not answer doors.

Along with this, Portville, Bolivar-Richburg and Cuba Rushford central schools are closed Thursday.