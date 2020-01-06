NYSP: Son admitted to shooting, killing father in Montgomery Co. early Monday

(NEWS10) — New York State Police say a man called 911 on Monday morning in the Town of Mohawk to report that he had shot his father. The older man eventually died from his injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Route 334 just south of Old Trail Road at 5:38 a.m. Monday. Police say 20-year-old Alexander Eller called 911 to report that he had shot his father.

Emergency crews arrived to find 56-year-old Dallas Eller Jr. with a single gunshot wound to the chest. EMS were unable to revive Eller Jr. He died at the scene.

Alexander Eller surrendered to NYSP who say charges are pending after further investigation.

A media availability is scheduled for Monday afternoon.