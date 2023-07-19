CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police and Cazenovia College have entered a 2-year lease agreement allowing NYSP to use a part of the campus as an Auxiliary Training Academy.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, adding that the auxiliary academy is part of the governor’s plan to fund an unprecedented number of Basic School classes, which was announced earlier this year.

“With this additional auxiliary academy at Cazenovia College, we can help ensure that the New York State Police is fully staffed with highly trained women and men to keep New Yorkers safe – a top priority for my administration,” Gov. Hochul said. “This expansion will also create opportunities for more candidates, which will support the State Police’s mission to diversify and grow its ranks. We’re excited to welcome the academy’s first class in October as they prepare to serve our communities.”

The lease begins August 1, 2023, and includes the buildings that make up the main college campus along with the athletic center.

NYSP says that a separate management company will be contracted to maintain the campus buildings and grounds and operate the dining facility. The company will hire current and former employees of the college.

“We are pleased that we were able to arrange the lease with the State Police and avoid having the campus vacant for a period of time,” said Kenneth Gardiner, chair of the Cazenovia College Board of Trustees. “The fact that they are hiring several of our employees is an added bonus. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’d like to express our appreciation to Cazenovia College President David Bergh and his leadership team who worked diligently the past weeks and months to make this happen.”

This academy will run along with the NYSP Training Academy located in Albany.

“We welcome the New York State Police to the Cazenovia community,” said Village of Cazenovia Mayor Kurt Wheeler. “This is a positive step in the repurposing of the college campus for ongoing educational and training use while at the same time providing a two-year window for further exploration of a more permanent transition of the campus at the heart of our village.”

