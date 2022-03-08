Off the Beaten Path: Mugzy’s Barkery

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mugzy’s Barkery was founded in April 2014 after owner, Jaime Kelley, was worried by the ingredient list in her dog’s treats. The avid baker decided to bake organic treats for Mugzy and it ended up being the recipe for a successful business.

“Cheese, pumpkin, cinnamon, there’s a variety which of course is the best seller, so a little bit of everything for everybody,” she said.

After the positive feedback from Mugzy and her friends, she decided to make it a business. She says the response has been amazing.

In addition to her handmade dog treats, she makes custom dog cakes for birthdays. She currently bakes out of her home but you can find her products online and at farmers markets in the Capital Region.

She sells her treats at the Troy Farmers Market, the Saratoga Farmers Market, and at the Farmers Market at the Crossings in Colonie.