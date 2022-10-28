CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week.

According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who barricaded himself in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 16.

On Oct. 16, an officer noticed the inmate had his cell window covered up and did not respond to commands to remove the covering. Additional staff and a supervisor were called and ordered the individual to remove the covering, but the inmate still refused.

Staff opened the cell door, and upon opening the inmate charged at the staff with his mattress in his hands. The staff were able to push the inmate back into his cell and get the mattress out of his hands and onto the floor, he was then placed in arm and leg restraints.

During the struggle, the inmate had made multiple slashing motions at staff. After the incident, an officer realized his face had been cut, the officer was evaluated by medical staff.

The officer received multiple cuts to his face, one of which went from his cheek underneath his ear to his neck. The officer was transported to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center for further treatment and did not return to duty.

The medical staff determined the lacerations were consistent with a cutting-type weapon, but no weapon was recovered.