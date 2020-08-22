Officials release update on investigation into fire at Rachael Ray’s house

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) According to a survey from “Run Repeat”, they say consumer confidence in gyms has decreased significantly since March. With Covid concerns on their minds, they say 46% percent of gym members in New York will not be coming back (graph below). 23% of those surveyed have already canceled or will be calling off their memberships.

“I think a lot of people are excited, I think we’ll have a good number of our members back,” says John Hutchings with Five Step Fitness in Fairport. He isn’t too concerned on the most recent survey. He says those who say they aren’t returning might not be back immediately, but they’ll return…even with rules like working out and wearing a mask.