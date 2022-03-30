OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men were rescued on Tuesday afternoon following an incident in Ogdensburg.

According to the City of Ogdensburg Fire Department, on March 29, firefighters received a call reporting that two men were stuck operating a man-lift behind the Riverview Correctional Facility.

Reports stated that the men were stuck nearly 70 feet in the air and had been stranded for multiple hours.

Under the command of Ogdensburg Assistant Fire Chief Ken Stuff, four members responded to the site immediately.

Upon arrival, contact was made quickly with the men suspended on the lift using a fire truck’s aerial device. The men were then rescued and assisted to the ground safely.

No injuries were reported following the incident.