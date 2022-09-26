OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested for a second time.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s second arrest took place on Friday, September 23.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this arrest was connected to an investigation in November 2021 that took place at the Ogdensburg Police Department.

The investigation alleged that Skelly provided two false written statements to Ogdensburg Police Officers at the time.

As a result, Skelly was arrested on two counts of False Written Statements. He was also previously arrested in August 2022 on the same charges and appeared in court on September 7.

Skelly was processed on September 23 at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and will reappear in the City of Ogdensburg Court on October 18 at 9 a.m.