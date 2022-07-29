ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been confirmed dead after a building collapse in Adams County Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer, eight people were in the commercial chicken house at the time of the collapse. Seven of the individuals were able to free themselves from the scene, but their conditions as of Friday afternoon are unknown.

Those inside were not farm workers and no chickens were inside at the time of the collapse.

A member of the Gettysburg Fire Department says the vacant building was a part of Hillendale Farms on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Heiderlsburg Township.

Emergency crews from six different counties, including Adams, York, and Cumberland fire departments, responded and remain on the scene.

“Just because of the fatality it’s probably going to be a few more hours at least until we can clear the scene. This is a death investigation. This is very unfortunate and our thoughts and prayers do go out to the family,” Trooper Frazer said.

abc27’s Jeremiah Marshall is on the scene awaiting further updates. The identity of the individual who died has not yet been released and it is an active death investigation. PSP is leading the investigation.