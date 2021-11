A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police are investigating an accident on I-81 that left one dead in Kirkwood this morning.

New York State Police responded to Interstate 81 North near Exit 2 in Kirkwood said around 10 a.m. on November 3 for a reported one-vehicle crash.

Investigation revealed that the driver went off the shoulder of the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

State Police said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.