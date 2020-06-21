One dead, three injured after hit-and-run in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) –

UPDATE on June 21, 2020: The Webster Police Department said the vehicle involved in a crash on Saturday evening is in police’s custody. WPD has also identified the driver involved.

Police say that four family members were on a walk on Empire Boulevard when a Toyota Rav4 struck the pedestrians at around 8:52 p.m.

According to WPD, all of the pedestrians were thrown into a ditch beside the road. The driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrians.

Police say one woman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrians, whose ages are 22, 15 and 3, were injured as a result of the crash.

On Sunday, police confirmed that the 22-year-old victim is under evaluation at the emergency room and the 15-year-old victim is in guarded condition. Information on the 3-year-old victim’s status has not been released yet.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“If you have additional information about this crash or the events leading up to this crash, please call the Webster Police Department through the 911 center,” WPD said. “An Officer or Investigator will call you back as soon as possible.”

Original: Webster police are looking for a dark Toyota RAV4 in connection to a fatal car accident in the town of Webster.

Police say the car hit four people on Empire Boulevard. One person died as a result of that accident and the other three victims are in serious condition.

The ages of the victims taken to the hospital range from 15-years-old to 30-years-old. A stroller was also involved in the accident. The age of the person who died has not been released.

Police say the suspect’s car could have front end damage as a result of the accident and are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.