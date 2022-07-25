MILO, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was taken to the hospital and the DEC responded to a fuel spill after a train derailment in the Town of Milo Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Yates County Deputies, along with several other ambulance and fire departments, responded to the area just north of Severne Road around 8:05 a.m. on July 25 for a report of a train derailment. According to the report from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, a train from Finger Lakes Railway hit a “train derailment apparatus” that had been placed in that location for the rail replacement at the intersection of Himrod and Rice Roads.

The train engine, which didn’t have any cars, flipped onto its side on the east side of the tracks. The operator of the train was taken to S&S Hospital for possible arm injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The New York State DEC and T&R Spill Response Team then responded for a “major spill response of fuel” from the engine.

The Himrod and Dresden Fire Departments, Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, and Yates County OEM all responded to the scene. The derailment was then turned over to the DEC.