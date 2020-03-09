One person dead after car accident in Tompkins County

DANBY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police say Gary Hunter of Ithaca has died after a car accident on State Route 96B in the town of Danby.

On March 8, 2020, at approximately 7:12 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched to a report of a car striking a tree.

Witnesses told troopers that they saw the vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox traveling south on 96B then cross over into the opposing lane of traffic and strike a tree. The witnesses did stop and check on the driver, who was conscious but began life-saving measures when he went unconscious.

When the trooper arrived, Hunter, 68, was receiving care from Bangs emergency personnel. Hunter was transported to Cayuga Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Candor and Danby Fire Departments also assisted at the scene and State Police say the accident remains under investigation.