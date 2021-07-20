One person dies, seven homes damaged as police investigate explosion in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person is dead as police continue to investigate an explosion that occurred this morning in a residential area on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna.
People living nearby say they felt it the explosion when it happened around 7:20 a.m. “My house in Lackawanna felt like someone slammed into it,” one viewer, Gabrielle, said.
Another, Christie, said “My entire house shook and the power is out, in mine and the apartment downstairs.”
Even in other nearby communities, the effects of the explosion were felt. “My house shook in West Seneca,” Colleen says.
According to fire officials, a total of seven homes were damaged, but it’s not yet clear what caused the explosion.
The video below was shared by Tom Krakowski:
Tuesday morning, more than 580 National Grid customers in Lackawanna were without power. That included the entirety of Bedford Ave.
By 9 a.m., power was restored at the addresses outside Bedford Ave. Power is estimated to be restored for everyone else by 6:45 p.m.
