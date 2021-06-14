One person killed in Yates County buggy crash

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has died after a car struck a horse and buggy in Yates County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Ada Horning of Penn Yan was a passenger in the buggy when it was struck from behind by a vehicle on State Route 364. The Sheriff’s Office says Horning died at the scene of the crash.

The 66-year-old male driver of the buggy was transported by Lifenet to Strong Memorial Hospital and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The horse involved in the accident was euthanized by East View Veterinary.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Clark of Dundee, was charged with following too closely and failure to use due caution while approaching a horse and buggy. Additional charges are pending.