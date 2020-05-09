Onondaga Co. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19; hospitalizations decline

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head in Onondaga County, as four more people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

At Saturday’s press conference, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county lost three residents who were hospitalized and one that was in a nursing home since his last COVID-19 update on Friday.

Below is the information the Onondaga County Health Department was able to release regarding the four deaths:

Two Women in their 70’s with underlying health conditions

One woman in her 50’s with underlying health conditions

No further information was available on the person who passed away in a nursing home

In total, there have been 69 deaths in Onondaga County related to COVID-19.

According to the county executive, 43 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Onondaga County to 1,329.

The county is currently monitoring 588 active cases of the virus, which is 27 more than Friday.

Onondaga County saw a dip in the number of hospitalizations, with 52 people now being hospitalized due to COVID-19. McMahon said this is about a 20% decrease from Friday’s numbers.

According to the county, 11 people remain in critical condition.

Of the 43 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, 15 are thought to be from community spread. This is a slight decrease from last week, when on average about 19 people were catching the virus from community spread daily.

County Executive McMahon said his team continues to expand their proactive testing measures, as they hope to begin Phase 1 of their restart plan next week.