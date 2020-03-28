Onondaga County confirms 146 COVID-19 cases, 8 in critical condition

1  of  3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon confirmed the county has 146 COVID-19 cases at his daily briefing on Saturday. 23 more cases were confirmed within the county since McMahon’s update on Friday.

On Saturday, McMahon announced 20 people are now in the hospital due to the virus, and eight of those people are in critical condition. On a positive note, three people have been released from the hospital since Friday, as their conditions improved.

McMahon reported Onondaga County is getting their test results quicker, as they have pushed through the “log jam” of tests. The county executive said people can expect their results in about two days after being tested, but there are anomalies.

The disease continues to infect people of all ages, as McMahon said 56% of the cases in Onondaga County are from people under 50-years-old.

The Onondaga County Executive continued to stress the importance of social distancing, as it is still the county’s best strategy to flatten the curve, according to McMahon.

