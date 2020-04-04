Onondaga County reports fourth COVID-19 death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County sent out a press release on Saturday confirming the fourth death within the county from COVID-19.

According to the release, the man was in his 80s with “significant underlying health conditions.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this individual and express our sincere sympathy to his family. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of staying inside and practicing social distancing so that we can protect the vulnerable members of our community,” said Dr.

Indu Gupta, Onondaga County Commissioner of Health.

For reasons of medical privacy, the Health Department will not be releasing additional information.