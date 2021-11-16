Oswego named top Thanksgiving fishing destination in U.S.

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nearby town has been named one of the top destinations to fish on Thanksgiving in the nation.

FishingBooker, a platform for anglers and fishing guides has selected the top nine Thanksgiving Day fishing destinations, with Oswego, New York, being one of them.

With Oswego being located on or near many water bodies, there are many angling opportunities in the city. This includes fishing on Lake Ontario, the Oswego River, Salmon River and Oneida Lake. The top type of fishing in the area is river fishing.

Specifically, in the month of November, anglers are most likely to catch Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Northern Pike or Walleye. Although the top targeted species in Oswego is usually Brown Trout, Chinook Salmon, Lake Trout, Coho Salmon, Rainbow Trout, Atlantic Salmon and Walleye.

Additionally, Oswego offers many land opportunities for outdoor recreation. This includes hiking trails, museums, farmers markets, wineries and Fort Ontario.

The full list of the nine best Thanksgiving Fishing Locations in the United States compiled by FishingBooker is included below: